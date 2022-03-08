Food chain to donate part of its income to Al-Shifa Trust

A popular food chain has decided to donate a part of its income to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital to serve humanity. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Cheezious and Al-Shifa Trust according to which the food chain will donate Rs20 per transaction generated in the holy month of Ramadan to the later with an aim to improve the quality of service. The MoU was signed by Trust’s Executive Director Brig (Retd) Rizwan Ullah Asghar and Manager Resource Generation & Communication Suman Hammad while the Cheezious was represented by its Executive Director Umer Farooq and Brand Marketing Manager Muhammad Shameel Ushaq.

Speaking at the occasion, Brig (Retd) Rizwan Ullah Asghar said that Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) often goes where others don’t. It is a noble cause to serve humanity and it will go a long way in strengthening the health system for the needy. He said that many resource-poor people need proper health interventions, for which the trust is trying its best for decades, but a lot is needed to be done.

“We provide quality eye care services to the most remote and vulnerable populations. We build infrastructure, equip it with the latest technology and train staff at the health facilities and seek partners like Cheezious for the cause,” he added.

Brig (Retd) Rizwan Ullah Asghar called upon the corporate sector and philanthropists to come forward and donate to serve the needy in the holy month of Ramadan so that Al-Shifa Trust can serve patients more efficiently and effectively. So far the trust has treated over 24 million patients including approximately six hundred thousand surgeries while monthly OPD is almost sixty-five thousand, he informed.

Cheezious Executive Director Umer Farooq said that serving humanity is a noble cause and investments are necessary for expanded health service provision for which more companies should support such initiatives.

“People should share what they have been blessed with and distribute it to those who are not so fortunate,” he said, adding that Charity is not only beneficial for those who receive it, there also lays a great reward for the ones who give.