Shazia Marri says PM is clearly worried

Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speech made it clear that the selected primer minster was looking worried and his abusive tone and rudeness were the proof of his bewilderment.

In a statement on Monday, Shazia Marri said that it was not the job of the prime minister to abuse the opposition parties, but his duty is to serve the people of the country. She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a stubborn, irresponsible and insensitive person who has no care of the poor people.

Shazia further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rightly said that those federal ministers who didn’t receive appreciation certificates from their government were sent for abusing people to the province of Sindh, while the thousands of people of Lahore had also rejected the selected prime minster in massive public gathering of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been talking about the sufferings and problems of the people that they are being facing due to the unprecedented inflation and unemployment while the sitting prime minister has only been insulting and abusing the opposition. She said that people of the country have expressed complete distrust on the ‘selected’ prime minster but he has no prudency otherwise he should be resigned from his post.