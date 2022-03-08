Cross border e-commerce exhibition to boost China-Pak cooperation

The forthcoming 2nd China cross border e-commerce exhibition will boost China-Pak cooperation opportunities, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“In the field of global cross-border e-commerce, we have always been committed to playing the role of bridge and link, especially in emerging markets like Pakistan,” said Zhang Na, CEO of Beijing Guanrui Technology Co., Ltd.

Recently, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Chief Representative of the Beijing Representative Office of National Bank of Pakistan, visited the CBEC Organizing Committee to communicate with DeYiE-commerce Alliance, an exhibitor of the 2nd CBEC. About cross-border payment collection, the two parties have reached a preliminary cooperation intention.

According to Zhang, by assisting Chinese companies to smoothly collect money in cross-border e-commerce trades, NBP further guaranteed the stability of transactions between the two parties, opening up a new path for China-Pakistan e-commerce cooperation.

The 2nd CBEC will be held in Beijing from April 8 to 10, 2022, with a scale of about 60,000 square meters. Besides, more than 3,000 companies will participate in it. Exhibitors are mainly divided into three sections, namely suppliers, platforms and service providers.

“Many Pakistani companies who have set up representative offices in China will attend it. According to our previous experience, local special products and handicrafts are the star products, including brassware, silver pots, wood carvings, wool shawls, etc.,” Zhang told CEN.

He said the CBEC has made a detailed promotion plan, with handicrafts as the focus, to attract more featured Pakistani products into China. In the current world of e-commerce, Pakistan is still a very young market.

At present, the proportion of online consumers in Pakistan is relatively low. Local payment is mainly made in cash, and a fairly large number of young people pay by credit card. However, according to population structure data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 70 percent of its residents are under 30 years old and 50 percent are under the age of 20. Among the 150 million mobile phone users in Pakistan, about 100 million use smartphones.

“This market has not been deeply explored and it also means huge opportunities for us. We are very optimistic about the prospects of Pakistan’s e-commerce,” Zhang mentioned, adding “The Pakistani government also highly recognizes the cooperation between domestic companies and CBEC. Besides, the counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in China will also attend the 2nd CBEC a month later. We are very grateful for their substantial support.”

In Zhang’s view, holding the exhibition is just a stepping stone for China-Pakistan e-commerce cooperation. So far, CBEC has made a very clear blueprint. “We have reached a preliminary cooperation intention with DeYiE-commerce Alliance and the Pakistani Embassy in China on the construction of overseas warehouses.”

Cross-border e-commerce must ensure the timeliness of goods. Zhang emphasized that the establishment of overseas warehouses for Chinese goods in Pakistan facilitates the timely delivery of high-quality products, especially some products that guarantee freshness. In terms of imports, Pakistan can also establish its own overseas warehouses in China to ensure on-time delivery of Pakistani products to the Chinese consumers.

“Through the joint efforts of the two countries, we sincerely hope that more high-quality products can be interconnected. We are always committed to a new chapter of e-commerce in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” Zhang added.