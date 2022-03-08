Opposition parties hell-bent on destabilizing Pakistan: Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Monday that at a time when Pakistan was facing multiple challenges, the opposition parties were remorselessly engaged in hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country.

The AJK PM said this while speaking to the media at PWD Rest House in Kotli district of Mirpur division. Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Riki Mughal were also present on the occasion.

The AJK prime minister said that the Opposition parties must bear in mind the fact that there was no threat to the PTI government saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his term.

“Every attempt of the Opposition to dislodge the democratically elected government is bound to fail,” he said, adding that Imran Khan’s sole mission was to turn Pakistan into a welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political acumen, he said that he was amongst the top three leaders the country has got during its 70-year-long history. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is protecting the country from internal and external conspiracies,” he said, adding that Imran Khan’s independent foreign policy has forced the US to change its ‘do more’ to ‘no more’ policy.

Prime Minister Niazi made it clear that he had no personal agenda. “Our agenda is Imran Khan’s agenda and that is all about holding across the board accountability to eradicate corruption from the state, improve lives of common masses and highlighting Kashmir issue at global level,” he said.

He lamented that the opposition parties were playing political gimmicks to hide their corruption and evade from accountability. These gimmicks, he said, won’t really help them escape accountability. He said that it was quite unfortunate that the opposition was playing with the interests of Pakistan by fomenting political instability in the country.

He said that at this crucial stage, there was dire need of unity at all levels to face the internal and global challenges. Regarding his government’s plans the PM Niazi said that a host of development schemes and mega projects have been initiated by his government. “More schemes for the welfare and facilities of the people will be initiated after the forthcoming budget,” he said, adding that it was for the first time that opposition MPs were being given full share of development funds.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qayyum Niazi while urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming local government elections said that it has been agreed in principle to hold the much-delayed polls in July this year.

While addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Raja Qayyum at Manil Fagosh in Kotli city of Mirpur division, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan and Kashmir both were in strong hands. He said that a new era of progress and prosperity has begun in the liberated territory (AJK).

“Mega development projects in different sectors have been initiated all cross the region,” he said, adding that tunnels, highways, health care facilities were being constructed to improve the life standard of common man.

He said that special focus was being given to promote tourism in the AJK. He said that the dream of making AJK a prosperous and self-sufficient state would be achieved soon.

The PM also announced the reconditioning of Manil Fagosh Road and giving middle status to Primary Manil School. Voicing his concern over the opposition parties’ hullabaloo, prime minister Niazi said that opposition parties must refrain from creating political instability in the country.

Commenting on the worsening situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was incumbent upon the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering dispute peacefully. The PM asked if the international court of justice (ICJ) can hear the case of Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav why cannot it hear the Kashmir case. “I repeat the slogan of Syed Ali Gilani. We are Pakistanis. Pakistan is ours,” the PM said.