Punjab govt taking steps to empower women: minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Monday said that the Punjab government had taken historic steps for elimination of gender discrimination, protection of woman rights and socioeconomic empowerment of women.

In his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said “the day makes us realise that women are an important part of our society and it is duty of all of us to ensure provision of equal rights to them with elimination of all forms of violence. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government was determined to take women into mainstream and provide equal opportunities in practical life.

The minister said that the measures taken for women during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule could be seen while numerous awareness campaigns have been launched including the establishment of daycare centers in institutions, facility of Punjab Women Helpline 1043 to guide women for solving all kinds of problems. He added that effective legislation was being carried out in the Punjab Assembly for protection of women’s rights and prevention of violence against them.

Ejaz Alam maintained that representation of women at all levels was being ensured. He said it was a fact that the dream of prosperity of the country and empowering women could only come true with provision of equal opportunities, he added. He also appreciated the role of women in development of the country.