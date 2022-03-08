Lahore Police hailed for peaceful conduct of PSL 7 matches

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has commended Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and his team for conducting peaceful PSL 7 matches in Lahore. The IG Punjab awarded Certificate of Appreciation to DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Abid Khan for his excellent work. The peaceful conduct of this mega event will further accelerate the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that during PSL, Lahore Police personnel and officers have performed their duties diligently and have enhanced the prestige of the department. The IG Punjab directed that the officers and personnel of Lahore Police should continue their work with the same spirit and sense of duty and full arrangements should be carved out for peaceful conduct of Pak-Australia series in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice on the incident of killing of a newborn daughter by firing of a father in Mianwali and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sargodha. The IG Punjab directed DPO Mianwali to keep close contact with the affected family and said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused immediately. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the perpetrators of violence against women and children do not deserve any leniency, and the accused involved in the tragic incident will be punished.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan takes notice on death of three-year-old child after alleged abduction and rape in Sheikhupura.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan has also taken notice on incident of death of a three-year-old child after alleged abduction and rape in Sheikhupura and has sought a report of incident from RPO Sheikhupura. The IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible. Rao Sardar Ali Khan further directed DPO Sheikhupura to keep close contact with the affected family and ensure justice to the bereaved families on priority basis.