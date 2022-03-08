FCEPL awards scholarships to farmers’ daughters

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd, building upon their scholarship program aimed specifically for the children of their dairy farmers, awarded 2 Student Scholarships under the FCEPL Scholars Initiative.

Sohail Sarwar Chaudhary, Head of Agribusiness at FCEPL, awarded the scholarships covering a year’s tuition fee to Hira Hafeez, daughter of Hafeez Ahmed from Dunyapur, and Narjis Ijaz, daughter of Ijaz Gondal from Pindi Bhattian. Hira Hafeez is pursuing a PhD degree in Botany and Narjis Ijaz is set to complete her matriculation. Dairy farmers are the backbone of FCEPL’s supply chain. Improving the lives of the farmers and their families is a vital part of the company’s ethos. This year, in line with the theme of Women’s Day to ‘Break the Bias’, the Company is committed to promote quality higher education, particularly for women and girls within its farmer community.“There is no better way to break the bias and empower our girls than by educating them.” Stated Sohail Chaudhary, Head of Agribusiness, at the award ceremony. “When we educate the women, we create a positive impact on their families, their communities and above all, our nation.”

In November last year, the Company awarded 2 scholarships to students, parents of whom were associated with FCEPL as farmers and continues to promote education, especially among girls, total number of women trained so far through EWID program is an upward of 8200 ladies. The farmer community is integral to the Pakistani dairy economy and their advancement and upkeep is the responsibility of all stakeholders. This relationship of trust between the dairy farmers and FrieslandCampina spans decades and the Company is committed to strengthening this bond for years to come.