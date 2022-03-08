Fallout of Ukraine conflict

Now that none of the main players in the Russia-Nato conflict can claim that their expectations or calculations have come true so far, this standoff has pushed 21st century geopolitics as well as global finance into uncharted territory. US and EU are about as stunned that their sanctions have had no effect on the Kremlin’s plans as Russia is surprised at the stiff resistance from Ukrainians. As a result more people are dying than can be justified or handled properly and prices of all sorts of essential commodities like oil, gas and grain have shot through the roof.

And that, in turn, is giving global central bankers severe headaches because another round of cost-push inflation at this point raises the very ugly spectre of international stagflation. Interest rates are finally on their way up all over the world after the extraordinary situation presented by the Covid pandemic, which saw a rush in reducing rates all the way to zero in some cases. Now, though, as they are being raised again, with growth unlikely to respond because of the fallout of the war in Ukraine, crucial things like employment and earnings are vulnerable all over the place; and nobody knows when things are expected to get any better.

Things look particularly grim for countries like Pakistan. It’s not just that oil is up and rising; it’s also that the prime minister’s recent ‘relief package’ locks local retail prices of oil products all the way to the next budget, which is still more than a quarter away. Then there’s the diplomatic pressure following the PM’s trip to Russia. These factors are combining to cast a very long, dark shadow over the country, especially the economy, even though Islamabad has taken the wise stand of staying neutral and reiterated its position favouring a negotiated end to the conflict.

Despite all the claims and counter-claims, at the end of the day this war is about who blinks first – Russia or Nato. Things are more or less deadlocked for now, but if this war of economic attrition lingers much longer, the whole world will be poorer because of it. *