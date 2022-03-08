More trouble for PTI

For PTI leader Aleem Khan to hop onto the Jahangir Tareen bandwagon, with the support of dozens of lawmakers from Punjab, couldn’t have come at a worse time for the ruling party. And it’s for good reason that everybody is counting this as one more, big nail in PTI’s coffin; at least as far as the present electoral cycle is concerned. It’s also no surprise that a lot of PTI’s own lawmakers have expressed serious reservations with the way Chief Minister Usman Buzdar – PM Imran Khan’s personal choice in clear, blatant defiance of advice from within and outside the party – and his cabinet have been running the most important province of the federation.

Aleem Khan also made sure to bring on record, at the presser on Monday, the disappointment and anguish felt be senior party leaders who built it in all the years that it was in opposition but were kept at a distance, for unexplained reasons, after winning the 2018 general election. This is a very serious development which could well tilt the scales against PTI if push comes to shove in the form of a no-confidence motion. And while Khan and his friends were non-committal about their position in such an event, they did not voice unequivocal support for the government; which in itself is quite telling.

So far PTI’s damage control drive has been pretty usual. In addition to dismissing any threat from what seems like dissidents, the information minister was quick to say that both Tareen and Khan were integral parts of the ruling party, etc, even though it escaped nobody’s attention that senior party members had already been deputed to bring both Tareen and Khan back into the fold, so to speak.

This no doubt makes for very tough times for PTI. PM Imran Khan has been facing calls to replace CM Buzdar practically since the beginning, but to no avail. Now, as PML-Q and also members from within PTI complain about being left out, some still clamouring for the CM’s chair, there is yet again talk of reshuffling of the highest offices of the Punjab government. Though all this is still largely conjecture, even if such a change does come now, it risks being taken as too little, too late. And it’s not as if the ruling party can blame previous administrations for this particular bit of trouble. This is a self-inflicted wound, for which only the prime minister and those closest to him now, not when the party was being formed, are responsible. *