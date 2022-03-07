No mention of public agenda in Bilawal’s so called long march: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not bring out any public agenda in the so-called long march launched by his party towards Islamabad.

Bilawal had illegally utilized the Sindh government’s resources in an attempt to make the march a success, the minister said in a statement while reacting to the PPP’s chairman’s address to a public gathering. He said the government had not created any hurdle in the way of march as it fully believed in the democratic norms.

“Bilawal, himself, cannot dare to tell the number of the people participated in the march so far,” he added. Bilawal-led march got a lukewarm response in Punjab, he said, asserting that the PPP chairman did not have the guts to even win the election at the level of Union Council.

Pointing out to the empty threats of Bilawal to the government, he said the PPP chairman’s ultimatum of five-day had gone astray and now reduced to 24-hour. He said the opposition would face humiliation as its no-trust drama was doomed to fail due to its diminishing popularity in public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government would complete its constitutional tenure of five-year, he added. The minister said it was hard for the opposition to digest the relief passed on by the government to the masses by reducing the fuel prices. He said those who wanted to hold the prime minister accountable should better give an answer to the people of Sindh that what they had done during their 15-year rule in Sindh. Farrukh said the next election, scheduled in 2023, would be held in a free and fair manner.

Dispelling the notion about the suspension of the Benazir Income Support programme, he said the initiative was fully intact as some 34 programmes of social welfare had been launched under the umbrella of the Ehsaas Programme whose budget was increased to Rs 260 billion from Rs 85 billion.