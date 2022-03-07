PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riyayat Ration’ scheme in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme aimed at providing a monthly subsidy of 30 percent on daily use items to 20 million households. Under the targeted subsidy for the poor and middle class, the prices of flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses will be considerably reduced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said helping the poor was the best aspect of humanity and was in line with the commandments of Almighty and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He expressed satisfaction that the socio-welfare programme of Ehsaas provided financial assistance to deserving people in the pandemic, which was acknowledged internationally.

The prime minister appreciated the progress of Ehsaas programme with a target to alleviate poverty in the country. PM Imran Khan mentioned that 98 percent of the financial assistance under the Ehsaas programme was disbursed among needy women.

He said the country could not prosper unless the resources were invested for the uplift of women, particularly their education and health. The prime minister urged the public to pay taxes and vowed that all such money would be spent on their welfare and development.

With the surge in global oil prices, he said the rate of commodities in Pakistan were still less compared with the rest of the world. He mentioned that the government recently announced a big subsidy on petrol and diesel for the relief of consumers.

Imran Khan said the government’s national health insurance programme was a major step in facilitating the common man in getting free medical treatment. PM’s Special Assistant on Social Welfare Senator Sania Nishtar said the Ehsaas programme had completed its three successful years in line with the principles of transparency.

She mentioned that also under the Ehsaas Kafalat scheme, the distribution of Rs 71 billion of cash assistance would also be initiated. Dr Nishtar said the Ehsaas programme continued without any break during the pandemic to provide financial support to the deserving segment of society.