Fascinating travel guide reveals the most magical and wildest places to visit in the South West of England

On the downside, England’s South West can become jampacked with traffic, especially during holiday periods. But on the upside, if you know where to look, ‘you’ll find a region of extraordinary secluded beauty’.

So reveals Wild Guide: Devon, Cornwall & South West (Wild Things Publishing), an encyclopedic compendium stuffed with mesmerising images that details the region’s hidden beaches, ancient woodlands, babbling streams, lost ruins, star-gazing spots and magical places to stay.

The authors – Daniel Start, Tania Pascoe and Jo Keeling – say in the introduction: ‘The South West is a place we know, love and live in, so the idea of an intimate local guide, filled with secret destinations and special places, appeal.

‘The end result is a compendium of wonderful adventures and wild places. It is packed full of memories of wild campsites, night walks, foraging missions, sunset surfing, canoe trips at dawn and countless dips into moorland tarns and Somerset rivers. And all without flying, or queueing, or paying very much at all.

‘We hope the book inspires many wild and wonderful escapades.’

MULLION COVE, LIZARD PENINSULA, CORNWALL: Locals leap from the quay and snorkel among offshore rocks at this ‘dramatic cove and small harbour’, the book reveals. It adds: ‘Wet-suited adventurers can swim 500 metres south to find hidden cove of Laden Ceyn, opposite Mullion Island.’

BANTHAM SAND AND BURGH ISLAND, DEVON: ‘Bantham is a well-known beautiful beach at the mouth of the river Avon with low-tide sand and shallow lagoons,’ the book explains. ‘It’s fun to walk along the sand bars from the ferry steps to the beach at low tide, or the adventurous could wade across the river and head for the Pilchard Inn on Burgh Island.’

KYNANCE COVE AND ASPARAGUS ISLAND, CORNWALL: The tome describes this spot as a ‘popular but spectacular cove with shiny, serpentine rocks’. Daredevils, we’re told, leap from the pinnacles.

CHURCH COVE, LIZARD PENINSULA, CORNWALL: Visit this spot and you’ll find a ‘charming, sandy cove with a shoreside church and parking’.

PORTHERAS COVE, PENDEEN, CORNWALL: Behold one of Cornwall’s lesser-know coves, which is home to ‘excellent white sand at all tides and a pretty stream and waterfall’.

PEDN VOUNDER, TREEN, CORNWALL: The book warns of a ‘tricky final descent down rocks’ to reach this beach, but the reward – ‘superb tidal sands and lagoons’.

CORFE COMMON, DORSET: Here you’ll find ‘wonderful orchids in late April and May’ – and ‘great views of Corfe Castle’.

TREVELLAS COVE, ST AGNES, CORNWALL: In the market for an ‘unspoilt shingle beach set at the bottom of a wild coombe with dramatic mine ruins and giant sea stacks’?

NUNNEY CASTLE, NUNNEY, SOMERSET: Here you’re gazing upon a ‘perfectly picturesque 14th-century French-style ruined castle with a pretty, circular moat’.

WOOLLAND CHURCH YEW, DORSET: ‘This huge yew in Woolland churchyard dates from pre-Christian times and may be the oldest yew in Dorset,’ the book reveals.

MERRY MAIDENS, LAMORNA, CORNWALL. The tome explains that while these 10 ancient stones are ‘well-known and by the roadside’, they’re ‘a wonderful sight nonetheless’. They are said to be maidens turned to stone for dancing on the Sabbath.

WISTMAN’S WOOD, TWO BRIDGES, DEVON: According to the book, Wistman’s Wood is ‘the most famous of Dartmoor’s original ancient forests’. What can you expect from a visit? ‘Mossy boulders, twisted trees and an otherworldly atmosphere,’ the tome reveals.

PORTH CHAPEL, ST LEVAN, CORNWALL: Here, follow the ‘pretty stream-valley path’ to the cove, the book recommends. It adds that there’s a local produce market at the nearby chapel on the first Monday of every month.

BROAD SANDS, COMBE MARTIN, NORTH DEVON: This ‘dramatic double cove with caves’ is a sheltered swimming spot with a shingle beach. What’s more, there’s an ‘island lookout to climb’ for great views, the book reveals.

DURDLE DOOR, DORSET: This ‘huge ancient sea arch’, set against a ‘dramatic coastline’, faces a long shingle beach with small caves that are ‘good for sheltering from the rain’. The book notes that the Man O’War beach on the eastern side of Durdle Door is ‘more sheltered and quieter, with offshore reefs for snorkelling and jumping’.

SPEKE’S MILL MOUTH, HARTLAND QUAY, DEVON. Here ‘a dramatic waterfall, with a deep plunge pool on its lip, tips down on to a magnificent bay with strips of sand and large low-tide pools’

TRELISSICK GARDENS TREE CLIMBING, CORNWALL: Here there are ‘great trees to climb, including the giant spreading Cryptomeria on the main lawn’. The book adds that there are ‘ancient oaks in the parkland, a small, secluded beach and some of the best maritime views in Cornwall’.

CLITTERS WOOD RUINS, CALSTOCK, CORNWALL: Here you’ll find ‘atmospheric, ancient woodland, dotted with overgrown ruins and chimney stacks’.

ROCHE ROCK CHAPEL, CORNWALL: The Omen film The Final Conflict was filmed at this ruined 15th-century chapel and hermitage, the book points out. It adds that it’s ‘built on an isolated outcrop of hard granite and only reached by climbing a ladder attached to the rock face’.

MOOR SANDS, PRAWLE POINT, DEVON: The authors describe Moor Sands as ‘the best of a trio of wonderful coves along the dramatic and remote Prawle Point coastline’.

HURLERS STONE CIRCLE, MINIONS, BODMIN MOOR, CORNWALL: Behold a ‘famous and impressive circle with far-reaching views’.

HAMBLEDON HILL FORT, DORSET: This is one of Dorset’s most dramatic Iron Age hill forts, the book declares.

BOSSINEY HAVEN, TINTAGEL, CORNWALL: The book describes this spot as a ‘beautiful cove under dramatic cliffs’. When the tide recedes, we’re told, ‘a long arc of sand is revealed, linking to adjoining Benoath Cove’.