Of authors and readers

Literary enthusiasts, ardent readers, and inspiring writers converged at the three-day Karachi Literature Festival (KLF-2022) for a physical event.

The 13th edition of the KLF was nothing short of a spectacular journey of literary delight. The various sessions cascaded with insights about education, economics, cultures, prose, poetry, society, foreign policy, and the list goes on. The KLF 2022 brought back the literary dazzle that readers and writers love to experience. The panel discussions added curiosity to the audience as they interacted with thought leaders and industry experts over a variety of topics.

The theme of KLF 2022 was Separation, Belonging and Beyond: 75 years of Pakistan. A session titled “Unhealed Wounds: Partition in Pakistani English Fiction”, explored themes and topics of heartbreak, trauma, and identity crisis that were expressed by writers through fiction. Kamila Shamsie, HM Naqvi and Uzma Aslam Khan shared their views about the tragedy of 1947 and how writers have shown this period through their stories and characters. Nadya Chishty-Mujahid was the moderator.

KLF is never complete without book talks. The books that were part of the discussions included In Search of Lost Glory: Sindhi Nationalism in Pakistan by Asma Faiz; Rivals by Dr. Saad Shafqat; The Reluctant Republic Ethos and Mythos of Pakistan by Nadeem Farooq Paracha; Before She Sleeps by Bina Shah; The Liar’s Truth by Haroon Khalid Akhtar; The Inn by Maniza Naqvi; and Betrayal by Omar Shahid Hamid.

On the second day of the festival, Young writers from Pakistan shared their literary journey and insights in the session, “The New Generation: Writing in English.” Taha Kehar, Sachin Kureishi, and Fatima Ijaz talked about their trajectory of being a writer as chaotic, difficult, and complex. Taha advised aspiring authors to do in-depth research about the publishers they would want to choose before editing their manuscripts. He added that writers are never satisfied with their work even after it is published. Sachin advised that writers can explore their characters including their life, backstory, relationships to create a link with them that adds value to the narrative. When talking about poetry, Fatima Ijaz said that at times feelings are so deep that ordinary words do not suffice. She added that sometimes you choose the medium and at times the medium chooses you. Bina Shah said that writing is scary and it takes guts to

sit and put your heart into what you want to write.

The third day featured panel various discussions on literature from Baluchistan, Punjab, Sindh, poetry, conversation on the Indus Valley Civilization, society, education, economy, music, urbanisation, history, and evolution of television drama and the evening ending with Anwar Maqsood sharing spreading laughter and smiles with his satire, and humor. The Keynote Speeches during the closing ceremony were delivered by Nofel Daud and Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP, Pakistan.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar