Kim finally scores first Asia Tour win at International Series Thailand

HUA HIN: American Sihwan Kim finally claimed his maiden Asian Tour title with a nine-under-par 63 in the fourth round of the inaugural International Series Thailand on Sunday.Kim, who broke the course record Thursday to seize the first-round lead with a 10-under-par 62, will take home $270,000 and also move to the top of the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit.The final round was a battle between Kim and Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai at Hua Hin’s Black Mountain course, with the 33-year-old clinching the win by two strokes after a decade on the tour.Kim raced out of the gate on Sunday to card 29 on the front-nine, racking up an impressive seven straight birdies from hole two. Thailand’s Itthipat Buanatanyarat ended a solid performance over the past four days with a 67, while South Koreans Bi-o Kim (68) and Joohyung Kim (69), and Japan’s Ryosuke Kinoshita (68) all made the Order of Merit.













