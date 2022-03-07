HN lift Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Polo trophy

LAHORE: HN edged out Newage Cables/Master Paints by a narrow margin of 9-8 in the main final of the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open Polo Championship at the historic Lahore Polo Club here on Sunday.The grand finale of the grand event of Lahore Polo Club proved to be a battle royal, where both the teams fought for each and every goal till the end and when the final whistle was blown, the match was tied at 8-all. The nail-biting final was then decided in the sudden death chukker, where once again a tough fight was witnessed between both the high-flying sides and it was hero of the day Tito Ruiz Guinazu, who got the honour of smashing in the match-winning goal and won his maiden Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup of his career in Pakistan.Hamza Mawaz Khan, who playing in place of injured Raja Sami Ullah, was the player who also stole the show for HN as he made a major contribution of fabulous four goals for HN’ s tally to emerge as top scorer while his teammates Tito Ruiz Guinazu and his younger brother Hilario Ruiz Guinazu contributed with two important goals each while HaiderNaseem converted one goal for the winners.Newage Cables/Master Paints also played superb polo and fought for each and every goal till the end and they remained successful in finishing the fifth and last chukker at 8-all. GonazloDeltour was the top scorer for the losing team as he contributed with four fantastic goals while his teammates VieriAntinori hammered a hat-trick of goals and AlmanJalilAzam struck one goal.Earlier in the subsidiary final, DS/Rizvi’s defeated FG by a close margin of 4-3. Max Charlton emerged as star of the day for DS/Rizvi’s as he hammered all the four goals while Waqas Khan and Ramiro Zaveletta played well for FG by converting two and one goal respectively.













