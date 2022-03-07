Ali, Sehar and Hadiqa are best athletes at GCU Annual Sports

LAHORE: The three-day 121st Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore concluded with a colorful ceremony at the university’s Oval Ground here Saturday. The final day included Gymkhana events: girls chatti race, cricket ball throw, staff children race, wheel barrow race, four legged race, 60 meter race for special students and sack race. Thousands of students, teachers, staff members and Old Ravians participated this year in the march past and 70 different competitions of GCU annual sports gala. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi led the university’s faculty team in tug-of-war against a team of senior Old Ravians. Sehar Fatima and Hadiqa Nasir won the title of best female athletes of GCU for their extraordinary performance in different sports competitions. Ali Ahmed Sukhera was declared the best male athlete. Addressing the concluding ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar said that this year, GCU sports event stood out as the most colorful and exciting event in the life of Lahore. He congratulated the winning teams, saying that he was very happy with the increasing participation of female students in athletics. Prof Asghar said girls and women who play sports had higher levels of confidence and self-esteem.













