Umair Butt and Abdullah Khan sparkle in Defence Raya Golf

LAHORE: The contest for club champion title of Defence Raya Golf Championship ended in acclamation and distinction for Umair Butt,a six handicap golf player of prowess and capability who flourished and prospered in the final 18 holes on Sunday at the enchanting par 72 Defence Raya Golf Course here. Umair surfaced as the champion by palpitating his very young and gifted adversary Zunair Aleem through a margin that was rules based.After two rounds and 36 holes, Umair had a two rounds aggregate score of 149 (gross 75 in the first round and gross 74 in the final round) while his powerful opponent Zunair also came up with the same aggregate of 149,comprised of a gross 72 in the first round but a slightly marred 77 in the second round. And as per rules, the competitor with a better score over the last 18 holes was awarded the benefit.And based on this Umair Butt was declared the winner.Out of the talented and able ones in the race for honours in CEO Cup which was net score based, Abdullah Khan made his mark by remaining accurate off the tees and adherence to the basics of putting while concluding each hole. For an eleven handicapper this, represented a sizeable achievement. His score of net 136 was laudable and praiseworthy. The runner up in the net category of the competition was Manzoor Karim. His score of net 141 for two rounds enabled him to manage and secure a position ahead of quite a few strong opponents. The third net winner was Abdullah Khawaja, a teenager full of talent and promise. His score was net 141.













