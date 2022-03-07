Nagraj Manjule confirms film with Aamir Khan

Nagraj Manjule has now entered the Hindi arena with his latest release Jhund, after giving Marathi cinema a couple of path-breaking films. The filmmaker while being acclaimed and appreciated from across the country and a good part of the globe, also has many Bollywood stars as his fans. One of which is the Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor has forever been in love with Manjule’s craft. This week we even saw a video of him being teary-eyed after watching Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund go viral. Nagraj Manjule needs no more validation as it comes from one of his most treasured friends and inspiration in the business. Nagraj Manjule joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation where he spoke about Jhund, Aamir Khan’s heartfelt reaction, and whether he has planned a film with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Manjule confirms there is something and even Khan is keen. Read on to know everything you should know about the same. Talking to us exclusively, Nagraj Manjule opening up on Aamir Khan’s reaction to Jhund said, “Aamir Sir ko me bohot pehle se pasand karta hoon.













