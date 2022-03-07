Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian enjoy lunch together

Here’s a weekend update: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not about to let any negativity bring their relationship down.

On the same day Kanye “Ye” West released his controversial “Eazy” music video, Kim and Pete were spotted enjoying lunch with friends and “having a great time,” a source told E! News.

“Kim and Pete made their way to the pool for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they sat at a table along with three male friends,” the source said of the March 3 outing. “Both Kim and Pete seemed to be having a great time enjoying their day together.”

The source also added that Kim “looked incredible” for their meal, wearing what appeared to be jeans from sister Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line with her hair “in a flawless bun.”

The couple, who began dating in November after the SKIMS founder hosted Saturday Night Live, were also spotted by blogger Casey Messer (@caseymesser), who inadvertently recorded a glimpse of Kim and Pete at the hotel together while taking a video of her friends.

In the clip, Kim and Pete’s laid-back style can be seen on display as they encounter Casey’s group in the hallway. Wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and holding onto a black bomber jacket, Kim looked effortlessly cool while her boyfriend sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a sweatshirt, shorts and trucker hat. The pair’s fun day coincides with the release of Ye’s “Eazy” music video, which features a clay figure of Pete being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

At the end of the video, the words, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE,” appear on screen. Since the video’s release, Kim has subtly supported her boyfriend online by liking a tweet from filmmaker James Gunn that read, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”