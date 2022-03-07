Paris Jackson turns heads at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson has returned to Paris, and naturally, in style! The 23-year-old model, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, turned heads off the runway with a rare appearance at Vivienne Westwood’s Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show on Saturday, March 5, during Paris Fashion Week.

Paris, who is also a singer, wore a strapless, multi-colored polka dotted dress with a purple belt and thigh-high split, paired with black peep-toe strappy pumps, as she sat at the event with fellow model and fashion designer Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician dad-Stevie Wonder. Paris and Kailand also hung out with Vivienne herself at the show, which featured runway appearances from sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Paris had also showcased a chic look at Westwood’s Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week last October.

In a recent cover interview with luxury retailer LUISAVIAROMA’s LVR magazine, published in its Spring 2022 issue, Paris detailed her personal style.

“I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties,” she said. “I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It’s boho grunge.”

She added that she wears “PJs and sweats most of the time” because she loves being comfortable.