PKR sheds 0.22pc against USD for 4th week amid inflated oil prices

Rupee slipped 0.22 percent (Rs0.39) against the US dollar for the fourth straight week due to surging oil and commodity prices globally amid Russia-Ukraine war.

The rupee slipped from 177.11 to 177.50 against the American currency in the interbank market last week after going 0.71 percent, 0.13 percent and 0.66 percent down in the preceding weeks. Overall, the rupee has depreciated by Rs20.07 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22, while the local unit has depreciated by 99 paisa during the current year 2022. Within the open market, the rupee remained unchanged at 177.50/178.50 per dollar during the week.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback versus a bundle of its main competitors, remained on an upward slide. The March USD Index futures contract settled at 98.671, showing 0.89 percent gain on a weekly basis. The appetite for safer assets continued to bolster the dollar and kept the index on the positive footing on the back of the deterioration of the geopolitical scenario. Investors flocked to the safe-haven USD on Friday after the Russian forces seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. Also supporting the dollar, investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The rupee remained volatile and started last week on the back foot, depreciating by 36 paisa (-0.20 percent) on Monday. It showed a little strength on Tuesday, and eroded a part of previous day’s loss by recovering 6 paisa (+0.03 percent). However, the next two days didn’t bode well for the local currency and it shed 21 paisa (-0.12 percent) each on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday proved to be the best day of the week for rupee against the US dollar when it gained 33 paisa (+0.19 percent). However, the overall week remained negative for the rupee.

The rupee is bearing the brunt of increasing trade deficit, surging import bill due to rise in oil and commodity prices, shrinking reserves, and Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to experts, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level. Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.

They said that an increase in exports helped reduce the trade deficit to $3.1 billion but higher imports is a bad sign. Pakistan’s merchandise trade deficit for the month of February 2022 clocked in at $3.1 billion compared to a deficit of $3.4 billion in the previous month, depicting a decline of 9.7 percent on a month-on-month basis, as imports declined by 2.3 percent during the period under review.