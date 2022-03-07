6,500 bags urea supplied to notified dealers for sale

As many as 6,500 bags of urea fertilisers have been supplied to nine notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates. A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that 2,000 urea bags were supplied to two dealers of Tehsil City/Sadr while 3,100 bags were supplied to three dealers of Samundri. Similarly, 800 bags of fertilisers were supplied to three dealers of Tandlianwala and 600 bags to one dealer of Jaranwala. The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertiliser to the growers on fixed rate, the spokesman added.













