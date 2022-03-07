Russia-Ukraine conflict to severely impact global economy: IMF

Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow as a result, will have a “severe impact” on the global economy, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The continuing conflict has already driven up energy and commodity prices, adding inflationary pressures from supply chain disruptions and sending a wave of more than one million Ukrainian refugees to neighbouring countries, the Washington-based lender said in a statement.

“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” said Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director.

“Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses. Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating,” she said.

“The sanctions on Russia will also have a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries.”

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has already pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, raising transport costs, worsening already high inflation levels, driving up the prices of basic goods and denting the tentative growth of a global economy that was just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and potentially tipping some countries into a recession.

In Ukraine, in addition to the human suffering, the economic damage is “already substantial”, the IMF said. Seaports and airports are closed and damaged, while roads and bridges are damaged or destroyed. “While it is very difficult to assess financing needs precisely at this stage, it is already clear that Ukraine will face significant recovery and reconstruction costs,” Ms Georgieva said.

The IMF expects to bring Ukraine’s request for emergency financing of $1.4 billion to its executive board for consideration as early as next week, it said.

“While it is too early to foresee the full impact of these sanctions, we have already seen a sharp markdown in asset prices as well as the rouble exchange rate,” the multi-lateral lender said.

Countries with close economic ties with Ukraine and Russia are at “particular risk” of scarcity and supply disruptions and are most affected by the increasing inflows of refugees, the IMF warned.

The IMF will continue to monitor the spillover effects on other countries in the region, especially those with existing IMF-backed loan programmes and those with elevated vulnerabilities or exposures to the crisis, it said.

“The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy,” the fund said. The lender said it will advise its member countries on how to calibrate their macroeconomic policies to manage any spillovers and trade disruptions.