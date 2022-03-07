No-trust vote against PM by March 9: PPP

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said the opposition parties will submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8 – the day PPP’s long march is expected to reach Islamabad – or March 9. In an informal conversation with journalists, the PPP lawmaker said the opposition has the support of enough lawmakers to send the premier packing. He said in order to save the state, the prime minister will have to go home. He said the opposition will try to make sure that the ‘umpire’ stayed neutral. According to Shah, the opposition will also file a no-trust move against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, adding that all such no-trust motions will succeed as the opposition has the support of required lawmakers.

A day earlier, Khursheed Shah said that 13 lawmakers of the lower house had made their decision regarding the no-confidence move as they no longer wanted to bear the burden of PM Imran’s “failures”.