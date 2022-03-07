Be ready for ‘payback’ if no-trust motion fails, PM warns opposition

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said a clique of dacoits who had plundered the country had now gathered to save their skin by touting to table a no-confidence motion against his government.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Mailsi, the prime minister said he had joined politics around 25 years back to confront these corrupt elements and would continue to face them.

Imran said he was fully prepared to tackle the moves made by a ‘bunch of thieves’.

The prime minister dared them to introduce the no-confidence motion in the parliament, declaring that after its failure, they would have to face the consequences.

The prime minister said the people behind the move were Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the Supreme Court and now he is an absconder sitting abroad. With his ‘Bollywood acting’ and requests regarding his health issues, he went abroad, Imran said, adding, “Whether a timid can be a leader who has fled the country twice!”

He said the thrice elected prime minister had been living in luxurious and palatial houses in the UK and when he was asked to explain the sources of his ill-gotten pelf and properties, he disowned them, telling that these belonged to his children who were not the citizens of Pakistan.

The prime minister said the two families of Sharif and Zardari had plundered the country during the last 30 years.

Referring to the alleged corruption of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, the prime minister said an amount of Rs3.75 billion was detected in the account of his servant and peon Maqsood peon.

Shahbaz Sharif will have to give answers to the criminal charges, he said, adding that if he had earned the money through fair means, it would have been deposited in his accounts rather than landing in his servant’s accounts, he opined.

The prime minister said during Benazir Bhutto’s first tenure, her spouse Zardari earned the notoriety of Mr. 10 percent across the world.

The newspapers and books contained stories of their untamed corruption; even BBC had released a documentary on their corruption, he said, adding both families framed corruption cases against each other.

Similarly, in the National Assembly, Zardari also denied owning Surrey Palace and $60 million dollars Swiss accounts, but when he got NROs, these assets were embezzled.

The two families had burdened Pakistan with whopping Rs30,000 billion debts during ten years of their rule, he added.

Now, this group of vested interests has gathered, he said, claiming that the situation in Pakistan was not good.

About Fazlur Rehman, the prime minister said he would not call him as ‘Maulana’, as the leader of JUI-F had bargained over diesel permits.

The prime minister said Fazlur Rehman had brought seminaries pupils to Islamabad by misleading them against Imran Khan. He said in the presence of such a clique of dacoits, no one was required to conspire against his government. Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prime minister said they did not want strained relations with any country.

“We desire good ties with all countries including Russia, the US and China and will not become a part of any camp,” he reiterated.

The prime minister said Pakistan would endeavour to stop war in Ukraine and would support such efforts as its impacts were resulting in the economic woes across the world, with prices of gas and petroleum spiraling.

“Pakistan will not be a partner in any war, but will support all efforts for peace,” he emphasized. The prime minister said he was born to parents who had taught him not to become subservient to anyone. Imran Khan neither bowed before anyone nor would he let the nation bend before any other country, he declared.

Taking a strong note of a letter by the European Union ambassadors in Pakistan over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he asked them whether they had sent such a letter to India.

He said it was Pakistan that supported NATO in the war on terror. The rulers at that time supported these countries.

“What was the outcome of that war? Pakistan lost 80,000 precious lives, 3.5 million people in the tribal areas were displaced while the country suffered an economic loss of $100 billion dollars,” he added.

The prime minister said instead of acknowledging such huge sacrifices, certain countries in Europe blamed Pakistan for their failures in Afghanistan.

“In Kashmir, India had brazenly violated UNSC resolutions. Whether they have criticized or severed ties with India or stopped trade?” the prime minister posed a question.

He said they had not been slaves to anyone to follow their dictates.

“About 400 drone attacks were recorded during 2008 to 2018. In history, it never happened that a country fighting for another’s war had been targeted. The two former ruling families never mustered the courage to question these gross violations of the international laws, he said, adding that they never felt ashamed over such drone attacks targeting innocent families in the tribal areas.

The prime minister, on the other hand, taking a firm stance, said he would direct the air force to shoot down any drone violating Pakistan’s space.

Turning his guns towards the PML-N president, Imran said, “If someone wants to know Shehbaz Sharif’s reality, they should bring Maqsood chaprasi forth.”

According to the prime minister, the inflation of today was still less than what it was during the Pakistan People’s Party’s regime.

He also announced allocating another Rs500 billion for South Punjab and tabling a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly soon to give the region the status of a province.