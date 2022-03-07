No-trust move: Shehbaz bars party MPs from going abroad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed his party lawmakers not to go abroad ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government.

The no-confidence motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly by March 8 or 9. The draft is ready but the timing of presenting the motion is still being deliberated upon.

Shehbaz claimed that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was conspiring to send PML-N parliamentarians abroad by including their names in the foreign trips, says a news report quoting sources.

Confirming the development, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the members were barred, as they did not want to travel abroad at the expense of the masses facing a rising inflation. She said people were forced to starve due to inflation and unemployment but the government was planning unnecessary foreign trips. “Wasting millions of rupees in these visits is nothing but corruption and robbery,” she added.

Marriyum further said ‘sensible’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members would also refuse to be a part of these visits.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan, in his speech on Sunday, regurgitated the same shallow and petty trash-talk he used to shout from the container. She said all such trashy acts would be swept clean by the broom of no-confidence. “Imran jailed Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, handcuffed and jailed their daughters, got journalists shot, what else could he threaten his opponents and critics with. Imran should focus on what he would do after he is ousted by the no-confidence motion because the writing was on the wall,” she said.

The PML-N spokesperson said, “Imran destroyed the national economy; bankrupted the country; impoverished the nation; snatched away livelihoods of millions but enough is enough. How can Imran even talk about keeping Pakistan’s head held high when he took money from foreign companies and put them into his own pocket? How can he claim to champion the honor of the nation when he had earned the reputation of an international beggar? How can he claim any of this when the State Bank of Pakistan’s certified record had proven him a dacoit?”

She said the Sunday’s speech was a proof that Imran, who used to advise everyone not to panic, was officially in extreme panic mode himself. This speech was also proof of the success of the upcoming no-confidence motion. She said once the ill-gotten money from illegal foreign funding was recovered from PTI, sugar, wheat, medicines, electricity, gas, and petrol would be available for free to the nation.