Opp deadlines against govt have bitten the dust: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said all the towering claims made and the deadlines given against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by the opposition parties had failed.

“Fazl-ur-Rehman’s 48 hours and Bilawal’s five days proved as a wooden horse,” the minister said in a tweet.

Fawad expressed confidence that in the next week the opposition including its movement would be ‘back to their homes’ after seeing the results contrary to their tall claims about the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would be on’ important visits’ after the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC) award money, which was meant for utilizing in the province, on the PPP’s long march led by Bilawal Zardari.

In a tweet, the minister said it would be unjustified to complain of not getting the resources by the province after it spent the NFC money on such political activities.

Fawad said people of Sindh would get facilities at par with the dwellers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government in the Sindh province following the Huqooq-e-Sindh March.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the ‘Ehsaas Rashan Riayat’ scheme on Monday in line with his poverty alleviation vision to mitigate the sufferings of the downtrodden segments of the society. Under the new initiative, around two million households would benefit from the scheme by getting a 30 percent subsidy on edibles every month, the minister said in a tweet.

Fawad said there would be a significant reduction in the prices of three essential commodities including flour, edible oil & ghee, and pulses due to the targeted subsidies being extended to the poor and middle-class families. By Monday, the minister said, distribution of cash assistance amounting to Rs 71 billion, under the Ehsaas Kafaalat scheme, would start simultaneously.