PTI allies in two minds about no-trust motion

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) allies are in two minds about whether to support the government or the opposition’s planned no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, as they know they can’t win in the upcoming general elections if they stick to the PTI whose popularity is at the lowest ebb, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday.

“This was a major reason, as the allies still did not explain their position clearly on the government support despite the fact that they were part of the government,” he told Daily Times when asked about the aforementioned planned move of the opposition against the government.

A couple of weeks back, the opposition parties had unanimously announced that a no-confidence motion would be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is yet to be decided if the no-trust motion will also cover Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar or it will target the prime minister only.

The opposition has 162 members in the NA against 180 members of the treasury. The opposition needs 19 members to fill this gap in order to achieve majority vote for the no-trust motion.

The government has 48 members in the Upper House of parliament against 51 senators of the opposition. Likewise, the government also has majority in the Punjab Assembly with a strength of 199 lawmakers while the opposition has 172 members with a difference of 27 members.

The government has 156 members in the 342-member NA and enjoys support of 24 members who belong to the MQM, PML-Q, and other parties. Similarly, in the 99-member Senate, the ruling party has 28 senators while it has support of 20 senators of allies, while 51 senators belong to the opposition.

Political observers are of view that apparently Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet seem confident, as they know they enjoy a clear majority in the National Assembly to get victory against the opposition’s move. However, danger still lurks because all “contentment of PTI leadership” may smash if its estranged leaders and allies abandon their support.

On the other hand, as per sources, the opposition also has internal differences on bringing the no-trust motion directly against Prime Minister Imran Khan or against the Speaker NA and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The opposition seems in conundrum regarding this matter, sources added. Moreover, it has also failed to finalize the date in this regard. Ahsan Iqbal says it will be tabled in 7 to 10 days hopefully. However, his statement varies from the statement of PDM chief Fazlur Rehman who said on March 2 that next two to three days were important during which the joint opposition will make a final decision on the matter.

Ahsan Iqbal disclosed that they were in contact with the government allies and some estranged members of PTI to get their support.

“We are making all out efforts and are as optimistic as possible to yield some productive results,” he hoped.

Replying to a question, Ahsan said, “If someone from a PTI estranged group or allies joins the PML-N, the party will definitely give him ticket for the next general elections in accordance with the existing positions in the relevant constituency.”

However, he recalled that it had been decided that a broad-based consensus will be evolved on taking the government allies onboard before moving ahead with the no-trust move. He said everybody knew the ground reality regarding the PTI’s popularity among the masses and working out other post-polls modalities was steeply coming down.

The PDM and PPP leadership has agreed on it and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also announced there will be fresh polls after sending Imran Khan home, he maintained.

Meanwhile, responding to the opposition`s claims, some federal ministers termed them ‘rubbish statements’.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who accompanied Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, said the MNAs had also submitted privilege motions in the Lower House against the Punjab president and regretted that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were explicitly indulging in horse-trading and justifying the dirty game.

“The opposition has failed and will yet again fail in its endeavors to topple the PTI government,” he maintained.