PM’s former spokesperson rejoins PPP

Former special assistant to the prime minister and a senior PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan Sunday rejoined the PPP, stating that his decision to join the ruling party was “wrong”.

Chan joined the PTI in April 2018 and contested the general elections on the party ticket from NA-88 (Sargodha -I) but lost. His brother Gulraiz Afzal Chan is currently a PTI member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-68.

He had resigned as the prime minister’s spokesperson in January last year, reportedly over delay in the visit of PTI leaders to Quetta’s Western Bypass where the families of the Machh massacre victims were staging a sit-in, demanding justice, says a news report.

He was also the tehsil nazim of Malakwal in 2001. Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore, Chan said he was a political worker and started his political career around 22 years ago with the PPP.

Chan said he had some family-related compulsions in switching from the PPP to the PTI, adding “my decision to join the PTI was wrong.”

Chan said he had told PM Imran that he was and will remain a supporter of Bhutto. “In this regard, I think that I have come home. I am extremely happy. Everyone knows how happy I am,” he said. “There are many PTI leaders, who hail from the families of old PPP stalwarts, but I witnessed what they went through,” he said, thanking the PPP leadership for giving him “respect” and ending with “Jiye Bhutto”.

Meanwhile, the PPP chairman welcomed Chan on his return to the party. He said any worker who had ever raised the slogan of “Jiye Bhutto” or waved the party flag was welcome to the join the PPP. “If this is my party then, it is also yours.”