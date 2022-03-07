No-trust move: Buzdar warns opposition of another defeat

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said the opposition should get ready for another defeat on account of the no-confidence motion.

In a statement issued here, he remarked that the opposition neither had any strategy nor any agenda for welfare of masses. He said such elements, by staging the show of no-trust move, were trying to impede the journey of progress.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies were on the same page. He underscored that the opposition had tried its utmost, but it could not create a wedge in the government alliance. Usman Buzdar outlined that the politics of Changa Manga and Murree would no more come into play in Pakistan. The CM maintained that only politics of progress and prosperity of people would be done in the country. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the Seraiki Culture Day, has said that he congratulates all brothers and sisters inhabiting the Seraiki area on the culture day.

The Seraiki Culture Day, like the Baloch Culture Day, is also being celebrated across Punjab with zeal and fervour, he added. He said the Seraiki Culture was deep-rooted and Seraiki Ajrak was an ancient symbol of the region. The CM maintained that Seraiki civilisation was the mixture of love, affection, unanimity and courtesy. He remarked that Seraiki songs and literature were popular across the globe including Pakistan. Usman Buzdar outlined that Seraiki literature clearly manifests reflection of Seraiki culture. He highlighted that Seraiki language was reflective of politeness and sweetness. He underscored that an awareness about regional customs and rituals was being spread by celebrating the regional culture days.

The CM stressed that the aim of PTI government was to cement the hearts and minds instead of creating isolation and distance among the people.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced different mega projects including university for Vehari, Stadium in Mailsi and Bypass in Burewala city. While addressing a public meeting in Mailsi, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, responding to demands of local parliamentarians Aurangzeb Khichi, Chaudhary Tahir Iqbal and others, remarked that the work on construction of Multan-Vehari road would commence from May 2022. He apprised the public that their representatives were continuously fighting for their rights in the provincial capital. Buzdar stated that Health Card had been issued for Multan division and announced it would be accessible to all individuals throughout the province by end of current month. He also promised to issue grants for improvement in sewerage system of Mailsi, besides water supply issues and other problems. Buzdar also assured the people that PTI government would successfully resolve their all issues during their ongoing tenure. He said the PTI government fulfilled all its promises including establishment of south Punjab secretariat and added that record over Rs 200 billion funding has so far been allocated for south Punjab uplift. He said that separate 32 per cent job quota for south Punjab youth has also been approved. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near MM Road, Gola Adda in Layyah. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the families of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.