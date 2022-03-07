Govt to ensure religious freedom for minorities

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government will ensure the protection of minorities and their religious freedom.

The constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without discrimination of any religion. All religions in Pakistan are united against terrorists. Minorities are being massacred in India under the leadership of Modi and religious freedom no longer exists in India. International human rights organizations including the United Nations must take strict and immediate notice. He was talking to a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and others at Governor House Lahore while Ejaz Alam briefed Governor Punjab about the measures being taken for the welfare and protection of minorities in the province.Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to the delegation said that all minorities in Pakistan including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are living peacefully with complete religious freedom and they have all rights. According to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of the lives of the minorities and the PTI government is fulfilling this responsibility. There is no discrimination against any religion in society. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without any discrimination of religion.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the policies of the government of Pakistan are playing an effective role in promoting peace and harmony in the country. The Kartarpur Corridor project for Sikhs is a great example that the Government of Pakistan is committed to safeguarding minority rights. Pakistan is the safest country for minorities but under Modi’s leadership, India is burning with Hindutva hatred against all minorities and since Narendra Modi came to power, crimes against religious minorities have been on the rise. In India, attacks by Hindu groups have become common against Muslims, Christians and followers of other religions.

The governor said that international human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International often report on the plight of religious minorities in India. The time has come for the world powers, including the United States, to take note of the atrocities committed against minorities in India. They must force India through diplomatic pressure to ensure religious freedom as well as protection of lives of all minorities including Muslims in India and stop the massacre of minorities and religious freedom must also be ensured.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam said that the steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development and prosperity of minorities are unprecedented in the past. Not only do we have quotas in government posts and other departments but we also want to ensure 100% implementation of them. Christians are also working on the front line for the promotion of development, peace and stability and religious harmony in Pakistan. The government is committed to protecting the rights of all its citizens regardless of their religion, he added.