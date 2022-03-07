Religious leader stabbed to death

A pir was murdered in the jurisdiction of Sandal Bar police station. Police said on Sunday that Syed Qamar Abbas Shah (40) went to the houses of his followers in Chak No. 57-JB some days ago and requested them to help him financially for the marriage of his daughter.

His followers donated him Rs 1 million and gold jewelery. Qamar Abbas Shah was going back to his home after collecting donation when on the way, his another disciple- Allah Rakha met him and asked him to stay at his home for a night. At night, Allah Rakha with the abetment of Asghar Ali, Shabbir, etc injured Qamar Abbas Shah with a sharp edged weapon. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused decamped with cash and gold ornaments. On the complaint of Robina Kausar, the sister of victim, Sandal Bar police have registered a case and started investigation.