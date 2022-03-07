Operation against criminals continues

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hyderbad Sajid Aamir Sadozai on Sunday said that the operation against criminals was underway and soon the law and order situation will be further improved with the cooperation of the people. He expressed these views while addressing as a special guest the inauguration ceremony of 55th one day free gynae and obstetrics surgical camp at Hajiyani Day and Night Hospital here.

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, Medical Superintendent Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon, Camp Chairman Aslam Bawani, Dr. Sri Chand, Farooq Sheikhani, Dr. Abdul Ghani, M. Prakash, Bhai Khan Welfare’s General Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain and others were also present on the occasion. More than 350 patients were examined at the Free Gynecological Surgical Camp while an operation of more than 80 patients was proposed which will be conducted gradually. SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai said that criminals and drug dealers would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Many criminals have been arrested and are being investigated and soon our city will be a haven of peace,” Sadozai said.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon in his briefing said that not only Hyderabad but also people from interior Sindh also came to this camp and they will be examined and operated free of cost. Addressing the gathering, District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer said that providing free health care to the people in these turbulent times is a charity and we should be proud of the people who have contributed to this cause.