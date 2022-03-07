IG Punjab takes notice of killings in Gujrat

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which two persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident in Gujrat and sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala. IG Punjab has directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken against him. IG Punjab directed DPO Gujrat to keep in close touch with the affected families and ensure that justice is provided to the bereaved families on priority basis.













