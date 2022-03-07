Faiz an inspiration for generations: minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said Faiz Ahmed Faiz inspired generations and showed the path of service to humanity.

She was speaking at the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Festival as the chief guest at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday. Paying rich tribute to the great poet of Urdu literature, she said that there was much to learn from poetry of Faiz and his poetry showed how to look after the deprived and the marginalised sections of society. She suggested continuing the festival on yearly basis.

” I joined the PTI with a mission to serve humanity and I have never seen a leader as hardworking as Imran Khan,” she said. She said that only the PTI could steer the country out of crises. The minister said that all new projects in health bore testimony to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the PTI was taking historical steps to bring improvement in healthcare and the government was developing 10 state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals. PTI leader Ayesha Ghaus Baksh, MPA Shanila and a large number of men and women attended the festival.

Rawalpindi to have more hospitals: Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a 500 beds new District Headquarters Hospital would be set up in the Chakwal district, Rawalpindi Division, to help ailing segments of the society. Talking to APP, she said that facility of dialysis centre had been provided to the

THQ, Kallar Kahar hospital, which was ample proof of commitment of the present government to provide primary health facilities to the common person.

She informed that the centre would be expanded soon as earlier the patients had to go for dialysis to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi. Dr Yasmin applauded the efforts of philanthropists who had provided funds for setting up the emergency block at the Kallar Kahar hospital.

She said that the facility for CT scans and MRI would soon be provided to the THQ, Kallar hospital. State-of-the-art trauma centres would also be set up in the district Chakwal area, including in the area of Dullah, she added. The minister said the best kind of healthcare facilities would be available to the people after the affiliation of different hospitals with Rawalpindi Medical University.