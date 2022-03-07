PM to launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration scheme in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a ceremony on Monday would launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme here.

According to the Poverty Alleviation Division of the government, the Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme would provide a monthly subsidy of 30 percent on daily use items to 20 million households.

Under the targeted subsidy for the poor and middle class, the prices of flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses would be considerably reduced.

Besides that under the Ehsaas Kafalat scheme, distribution of Rs 71 billion of cash assistance would also be started.