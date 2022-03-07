59th DHA National Badminton Championship concludes

59th DHA National Badminton Championship culminated at Captain Fasih Babar Ameen Shaheed Sports Complex, Phase VI DHA,Lahore. Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a press release on Sunday.

National DHA Badminton Championship lasted for four days and some intense matches with quality sportsmanship were witnessed. On Sunday at the finals and closing ceremony a large number of residents and dignitaries turned up.

While speaking at the occasion, President National Badminton Federation WajidChahdhary expressed his gratitude towards DHA Lahore specially Administrator Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti for their massive contributions towards organizing such grand event in a befitting manner.

At the end Chief Guest distributed prizes for winners and runner up. While expressing his views Administrator DHA Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti pledged that DHA Lahore has been playing its part for the uplift of sports in the country and will continue to do so in times to come.

Murad Ali (KP) beat Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) by 21- 16, 21-19 and was declared Champion in Men Singles. Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-11, 20-20 and was declared Champion in Women Singles. Raja Hasnain (New Khan) and Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) beat AzeemSarwar (Wapda) and Murad Ali (KP) by 22-20, 21-15 and were declared Champions in Men Doubles. Mahoor Shahzadand Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat SaimaWaqas (Wapda) andPalwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-16 and were declared Champions in Women Doubles.

Raja Hasnain (New Khan) andPalwasha Bashir (Sindh) beat M Ali Laroshand Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) 21-16, 21-14 and were declared Champions in Mixed Doubles.