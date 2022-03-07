Groundbreaking ceremony of Nova One held

The groundbreaking ceremony of Nova One, a multi-purpose and multi-storied building in Lahore’s Central Business District, was held Sunday, following which formal construction of a modern and far-reaching business venture project has begun in Lahore.

On September 7 last year, the Lahore Central Business Development Authority auctioned five large commercial plots in which construction of Nova One on the largest 18 kanal plot has started which will provide new opportunities for growth and improvement for the business community of Lahore.

The Nova One is designed by the world’s best expert Marcos Casa Monti. Speaking online, Mr. Marcos Casa Monti, outlined the design of the building. He said that the construction of a multi-purpose and multi-storied building in Lahore, the heart of Pakistan, was a major challenge for him as Lahore had a history of its ancient and magnificent buildings that preceded the Mughal period and beyond. These buildings were built in period in which culture and history are prominent. So now their goal was to add a building in Lahore that would be magnificent and beautiful as well as durable.

Brigadier (R) Mansoor, Chief Operating Officer, Lahore Central Business Development Authority, gave details regarding auction of plots in Central Business District, Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Afzal, Chairman, Nova Group, said that the foundation stone of the building, which has been laid in Lahore’s Central Business District today, would provide a business hub with modern facilities to the business community of Lahore. In addition to the state-of-the-art facilities, there will also be world-class five-star hotels for which MoUs have been signed with world-renowned hotel chains. Quality service apartments will also be available for citizens of Lahore and Pakistan.

Significantly, Prince Khalid bin Mohammed al-Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s royal family and chairman of the Nova Group’s company, Royal Nova, has invested in Nova One, as well as tens of billions in other Nova Group projects. Royal Nova’s partner Sheikh Naser Al Nuaimi also made important announcements in an online address on the occasion regarding foreign investment and the success of the project. He assured that billions of dollars of foreign direct investment will also open new doors for Pakistan’s economy.