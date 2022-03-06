PM Imran Khan lashes out at EU ambassador’s letter to Pakistan asking for statement and vote against Russia

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday said in response to the European Union envoy’s letter to Pakistan, asking Islamabad to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the address the PM has said that, “Constitutional amendment will be presented in the National Assembly to make South Punjab a province. We will see whether PML-N and PPP will support the bill or not. Things that don’t seem to have worked in 74 years, they want to get them done in one year.”

“An additional Rs 500 billion will be spent for South Punjab.The EU ambassador wrote a letter to Pakistan asking for a statement and vote against Russia,” added the PM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that, “The country was bankrupt when we came to power. We have saved our country from the Corona virus crisis in the best possible way. Corona caused a storm of inflation. The United States has the highest inflation rate in 40 years. We did our best to reduce the burden of inflation on people. The FBR has collected record taxes. All the tax paid will be spent on reducing the burden on the people.”

“If I succeeded in bringing the money of the fugitive who is sitting in London, I will halve the price of petrol and diesel,” stated Imran Khan.

“When India broke international law in Kashmir and abrogated Kashmir’s autonomous status, did anyone of you break ties with India, end trade or criticise [New Delhi]?” asked PM Imran.

“What are we? Are we your slaves? Do we do what you say?” the premier questioned.

He then asked the people of Mailsi why were there drone attacks happening in the country from 2008 to 2018.

He further said that, “Imran Khan has not bowed down to anyone and as long as I am alive I will not allow my nation to bow down. The EU ambassador wrote a letter to Pakistan asking for a statement and vote against Russia. I ask the EU Ambassador if he has written the letter to India as well. 80,000 Pakistanis have been sacrificed in the war on terror. The country lost more than 100 billion dollars. What did Pakistan get? I ask the European Union, did they thank us? Not even 10% of NATO people died in this war.”

“They blamed Pakistan for losing the war in Afghanistan,” the PM went on saying. He said, “We are neutral, we will try to work with those countries to end the war in Ukraine.”