Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 1.02 per Cent in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.O2 percent here on Sunday, which was the lowest rate recorded after the arrival of the Omicron virus during the year 2022.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, the district health authority has registered 14 new infections during the last 24 hours, including 13 of Rawalpindi and one from outside the district. It updated that patients reported included five belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt and Potohar Town, two from Rawal town, and one from Taxila and Layyah.

“Presently, ten confirmed patients are admitted to four health facilities including six in the Institute of Urology, two in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one of each in the Bilal and Fauji Foundation Hospital,” he added. The report elaborated that one patient was on the ventilator in critical condition, one stable, and eight on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added 178 were quarantined, including 167 homes and 11 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,367 samples were collected, out of which 1,353 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 percent. He said that 44,830 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 46, 835 confirmed cases reported in the district so far. As many as 5,598,179 people, including health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the deadly virus since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021″, it informed.