Rain to put positive impact on crops in Potohar region

RAWALPINDI: The recent spell of rains would positively affect the wheat and olive crops while the Met Office has forecast more rain in the next 48 hours, said former Director Agriculture Department Dr Shahid Sajjad.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that Barani or rain-fed areas of Potohar region were dependent on rains for both Rabi and Kharif crops and the present spell of rains will hopefully have a good effect on standing wheat. He said that in contrast, the gram crop was expected to be a significant beneficiary. Dr Shahid said that the rains would increase per acre yield and enhance the overall wheat production in the country. However, he advised the gram growers to be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save gram crops from damage.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said that the rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest, throat infections and other health problems. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain wind, thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls was expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, North Balochistan, and Kashmir.

A westerly wave affected western and upper, central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts until Thursday.