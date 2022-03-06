Rs450m approved for development in Kot Addu

State Minister for Housing Shabir Ali Qureshi said funds worth Rs450m were approved for development in tehsil Kot Addu. Talking to APP on Saturday, he said the government also sanctioned funds to purchase land for construction of a university in the tehsil here. The minister said a hefty amount of funds were released already to spread the net of development in his constituency, NA-181. It would be utilised for roads’ construction, laying tough tiles along with miscellaneous development projects to be initiated. He assured of fulfilling all promises being made during past general elections which would not only facilitate commoners, but open an array of employment opportunities for the youth.













