Brazil exits recession, but faces tough year

Brazil exited recession in the fourth quarter, the government said Friday, though weak growth and high inflation still dog Latin America’s biggest economy as President Jair Bolsonaro gears up to seek re-election in October. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.5 percent for the period from October through December, reversing its 0.3-percent and 0.1-percent contractions in the previous two quarters, said the national statistics institute, IBGE. That brought GDP growth for 2021 to 4.6 percent on the year, erasing the economy’s painful contraction in pandemic-battered 2020, which was revised to 3.9 percent. But the economy remains a headache for far-right leader Bolsonaro, with growth still weak and inflation hitting Brazilian households hard. Uncertainty fueled by Bolsonaro’s expected election showdown with leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and international turmoil around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely weigh heavily on the Brazilian economy this year, analysts say. “2022 is a difficult year due to both internal and external factors,” said economist Gilberto Braga of business school IBMEC in Rio de Janeiro. “Uncertainties around the country’s political future are making things unpredictable and will delay strategic decisions on the economy.













