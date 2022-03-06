DS/Rizvi’s qualify for Quaid Cup Polo subsidiary final

LAHORE: DS/Rizvi’s qualified for the subsidiary final of Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open Polo Championship after winning their match played under American system among three teams at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Saturday. Now DS/Rizvi’s will take on FG in the subsidiary final at 2:00 pm while Newage Cables/Master Paints will compete against HN in the main final at 3:00 pm on Sunday (today). The match, which was postponed due to rain and wet outfield on Thursday, was played on Saturday among DS/Rizvi’s, Barry’s and Rough Riders under American system. Every match among these three teams was of two-chukker each and DS/Rizvi’s managed to win both of their matches. They first defeated Rough Riders and then beat Barry’s to book their berth in the subsidiary final.

In their first match, DS Polo/Rizvi’s outpaced Rough Riders Polo Team by 5-1. Max Charlton emerged as hero of the day for DS/Rizvi’s with a contribution of fabulous four goals while Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi struck one. From the Rough Riders, the only goal was converted by Julio NovilloAstrada.

In the another match of the day, DS/Rizvi’s faced tough resistance from Barry’s before winning the crucial encounter by a close margin of 4-3. This time, highly talented and shinning star Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi banged in a brace and Max Charlton also thrashed in two goals. For team Barry’s, Rulo Trotz pumped in two goals and Hamza Mawaz Khan scored one goal. In the last match of the day played between Barry’s and Rough Riders, Barry’s emerged winners by 3-1. The major contribution from team Barry’s came from their star players Rulo Trotz and Hamza Mawaz Khan, who converted two and one goal respectively while the only goal from Rough Riders came from Julio Novillo Astrada.