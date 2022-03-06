Kareena Kapoor has the ‘sweetest’ birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The Jab We Met actress took to Instagram to wish Ibrahim on his 21st birthday and also shared an unseen photo of the birthday boy with his father Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a sweet photo in which little Ibrahim could be seen smiling and posing with his dad Saif.

Saif could be seen raising a toast with a glass of wine in the throwback photo. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday.”

Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan also wished Ibrahim on her Instagram handle and shared a lovely glimpse of Ibrahim as a kid and revealed why he is called ‘Iggy Potter’.

In the photo, little Ibrahim wearing his Abba Saif’s glasses and making a face. Seeing him wear glasses just like Harry Potter, one could guess why he is called ‘Iggy Potter’.

Sharing it, Saba wrote, “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful!All the BEST…in all you do.Happy birthday! Love you…always.”

On the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting on Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is directed by Karan Johar.