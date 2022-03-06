Shahid Kapoor’s picture with son Zain wins hearts on Internet

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has sent the internet into meltdown as he dropped a rare picture with his son Zain from sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding to Mayank Pahwa.

Fans cannot stop gushing over the adorable snap, featuring the Kabir Singh actor twining with his three-year-old son boy.

Sharing the picture on Saturday, the Jab We Met actor wrote in the caption, “You have my heart and you know it. .” The father-son duo can be seen twinning in black sherwani at the wedding.

Fans and fellow stars flooded the post’s comments section with love. Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter also wrote in the comments, “My ghaplu.”

The Haider actor had previously shared a heartfelt note on sister Sanah’s wedding. He wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on April 14.