Ajoka play ‘Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh?’ receives standing ovation

Ajoka Theatre’s acclaimed play “Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh” received a standing ovation from a full enthusiastic packed to capacity audience on the opening day of the Faiz Festival.

The play written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Madeeha Gauhar, revolves around the life and times of great short story writer Saadat Hassan Manto. An Indian delegation of eminent intellectuals who attended the show was welcomed by the audience with sustained applause. The Indian guests included Kulminder Singh Gill, Preeti Gil, Sarabjot Behal and Arvinder Chamak. Eminent writer and director from Bombay, Atul Tiwari, in his remarks at the end of the play, appreciated the production and theme of the play. He also paid tribute to play’s director Late Madeeha Gauhar for her contribution towards Indo- Pak peace.

The cast of the play included Naseem Abbas, Uzma Hassan, Kamran Mujahid, Qaiser Khan, Umar Bhatti, Shizza Khan, Rizwan Riaz, Usman Zia, Usman Chaudhry, Ãlï Haider and Fahad H?shmï.