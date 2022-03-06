The 6th edition of Faiz Festival continues

The 6th Faiz Festival, titled “Chalo Phir Se Muskuraain,” continues at the Alhamra Arts Council, the Mall. On the second day of the Faiz Festival, twenty-five sessions were conducted in which a comprehensive session was held with the tiled “Shehar-e- Adab Lahore.”

Commissioner Lahore Captain Usman, VC GC Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, VC KC Professor Dr. Rukhsana David also attended the event as guest speakers. Amina Ali moderated the session.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that under the banner of Shehar-e- Adab Lahore, we are increasingly working to promote and develop language and literature. We are proud to be associated with Lahore, he added.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the people of Lahore are open-hearted; everyone coming from outside has become a part of Lahore. He said that Lahore is a brand that does not need any introduction, and its value and prestige are increasing with each passing day.

VC-GC Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that the value of Lahore has increased in the world due to the honor of City Literature Lahore.

VC KC Dr. Rukhsana David said that the honor of Shehar-e- Adab Lahore is an acknowledgment of our services which will continue.

Saturday was the third and final day of the festival, with more than 25 sessions.