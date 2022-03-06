Shahrukh Khan is ‘extremely happy’ on the success of ‘Love Hostel’

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, showered praises on the team of the recently release romantic thriller ‘Love Hostel’. With Vikrant Messy and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the film is a production venture of Dilwale actor. Taking to Instagram, 56-year-old king of romance shared a poster of the movie with reviews from some big publications. He captioned the post, “Extremely happy to see Love Hostel receiving so much love.” “Well done Shanker Raman, Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. You guys deserve all the cheers,” the actor added as he tagged the director of the movie along with the cast. Based on the subject of honour killing, the film focuses on the life of a young couple played by Vikrant, 34, and Sanya, 30, who are on a run for life as they are being followed by ruthless mercenary, played by Bobby Deol.













