Gigi’s reaction to Dua Lipa’s dance takes fans by surprise

Singer Dua Lipa made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in some wild boots.

The “Levitating” singer posted multiple pictures and video that shows her dancing.

“Always so fun at the @fallontonight studio!! thank you @jimmyfallon @geejulie AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyy,” she captioned her Instagram post.

More than two million people liked her pictures and hundreds others left comments.

Prominent among those who commented on Dua Lipa’s Instagram post was supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Some fans were surprised to see Gigi’s comments as she is the sister of Anwar Hadid, Dua’s former boyfriend.

Anwar’s sisters Bella and Gigi have been ignoring Dua’s social media posts ever since the news of the British singer’s breakup with Anwar Hadid surfaced online last year.